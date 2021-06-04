Pharos Franklin McGinnis, 68, of East Alton, IL, born Thursday, June 5, 1952 in Beaver Falls, PA and passed away on May 13, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Hospital, St. Louis, MO
Pharos served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was a member of the East Alton American Legion Post.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his wife, Mary (nee Powell) McGinnis of East Alton, IL; a son, Phillip (Sandie) Powell of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Paxton and Nora Powell.
Memorials may be made to Fisher House at Jefferson Barracks, MO. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com
Graveside services with full military honors will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.