Peter Wolf

Peter Brinton Wolf, 70, of Alton, IL formerly of Libertyville, IL passed away the 2nd of August, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Glen Carbon, IL.
Peter was born August 10, 1951 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Fred and Bernice (Brinton) Wolf. Peter had a love of all sports and was an outstanding pitcher during his years at Libertyville High School. He was an avid lover of music with a massive record collection.
Peter is survived by his daughter, Georgeanna Emerson, grandson Austin, granddaughter Vanessa, sisters, Sally Retek of Huntley, IL & Mary Axelson of Oshkosh, WI, brothers, Fred Wolf of Chandler, AZ, John(Marsha)Wolf of Ingleside, IL & Thomas Wolf of Zion, IL., nephews, Mike(Sue) Retek, Joe(Debi) Retek & niece, Toni Feltson and many grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents and lifelong partner, Deborah(Debbie) Granstrand.
A private family burial will take place at Fairview Memorial Park, 900 N. Wolf Rd. Northlake, IL 60164.
The family would like to extend a special thank you and much gratitude to Donna Kasper and her family.
