Penny Hopkins

Penny Sue Hopkins, 74, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
She was born in Alton, Illinois on August 21, 1948. Penny was the firstborn of three children.
Penny graduated from Alton High School in 1966 and went on to earn a Bachelor's' Degree in elementary education from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, a Masters degree from SIUE, and 30 additional credit hours toward her specialist's degree. Penny was a member of Kappa Delta Pi. She taught third grade and fourth grade for the Alton Community Unit School District for 35 years before retiring and moving to Texas to be close to her daughter's family. Once in Texas she worked as a substitute teacher for Crowley Independent School District but spent most of her time enjoying being a gramma.
Penny and her husband were longtime members at Calvary Baptist Church of Alton, Illinois until they moved to Fort Worth, Texas where they quickly became members of Southcliff Baptist Church. Penny volunteered in many different capacities at the church including the ESL ministry, childcare, Vacation Bible School, usher at the annual singing Christmas tree, and most recently greeting those entering the church on Sunday mornings. She also attended BSF meetings and women's bible studies.
Penny married Jeffrey Lee Hopkins on June 16,1978, in Alton Illinois. They had one child, Jennifer Sue Elder in May of 1979.
Penny Sue Hopkins is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Anthony Stolze, Sr. and Alma Lucille Stolze.
She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband, Jeffrey Lee Hopkins, her daughter, Jennifer Sue Elder and son-in-law Michael Leroy Elder (Keller, Texas),her six grandchildren Mollie Elizabeth Elder, Chloe Michelle Elder, Abby Sue Elder, Noah Michael Elder , Emma Caity Elder, and Drew Matthew Elder. She is also survived by her sister Cathy Stolze and brother, Tony (Sandy) Stolze of Alton, Illinois, her sisters-in-law Jill (Harvey)Young and Amy(Scott) Murray, multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com