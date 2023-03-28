Penny Clay

Penny S. Clay, 72, died at 2:58 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
She was born on March 19, 1951 in Wood River, Illinois, one of six children born to the late William and Billie (Wreath) Warthen and graduated with the Class of 1969 from East Alton-Wood River High School.
She married Terry Lee Clay on September 12, 1970 at Calvary Temple in Alton, Illinois. Following their marriage, Penny followed alongside her husband with his military career, which took them to Panama, Japan, Fort Devins, Massachusetts and Fort Huachuca in Arizona, ultimately settling back in Rosewood Heights.
Their 52 years of marriage was blessed with three children and the joys of the grandchildren and great grandchildren that followed.
Surviving are her husband, Terry Clay of Rosewood Heights; a daughter and son in-law, Renee and Aaron Larkin of Wood River; a son, Bradley Clay of Affton, Missouri; three grandchildren, Devin, Lance and Holly; two great grandchildren, Parker and Cayde; four sisters, Trina Brand of Wood River, Cindy Bechel of Luling, Louisiana, Margie Eaker of Wood River and Kim Partridge of Worden; as well a brother, William Wathern of Granite City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Ronald Clay.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton. Rev. Royce Roy will officiate.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Bethel Pentecostal Church in Rosewood Heights, where Penny was an active and faithful member.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com