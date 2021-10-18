Peggy Joyce Shewmaker, 95, passed away at 5:00 a.m., Saturday October 16, 2021 at the Heritage Health Care in Gillespie.
Peggy was born on October 10, 1926 in Tignall, Georgia. She was born to the late Boyd and Alma (Butler) Chambers.
She married Louis E. "Bud" Shewmaker on June 30, 1950 in Alton. Sadly Bud passed away August 14, 1992.
Peggy was a homemaker and mother to two boys. She was a long time member of the First General Baptist Church in East Alton that is now First Family Church.
Survivors include two sons, Tom Lawson and his wife Pam of Medora, Bill Shewmaker of Alton; six grandchildren, Shaun & Tracie Lawson, Darren & Katie Lawson, Eric & Lillian Lawson, Brian & Wendy Lawson, Michael & Jennifer Shewmaker, Christopher Shewmaker; 16 great-grandchildren.
Besides Bud and her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by one grand-daughter, Kelly Etter; a sister, Geraldine Wright and a brother, Thomas Chambers.
A celebration of Peggy's life will begin at 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River with Rev. Mike Vaughn officiating.
Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.