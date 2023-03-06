Peggy Bradley, 83, went to be with the Lord at 12:09pm on Friday, March 3, 2023, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born on August 11, 1939, in Port Chester, New York, the daughter of the late John and Sarah (Bell) Simpson. She married William D. "Bill" Bradley on February 17, 1961, in Findlay, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2018. Survivors include two sons and daughters in law, William E. "Bill" and Janice Bradley of Bonnots Mills, Missouri, Rex and Bonnie Bradley of Dorsey; two grandchildren, Cory Bradley, Zackery and Cheyenne Bradley, a great grandson: Liam Bradley, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Peggy was formerly employed at Bowl Haven in Alton. She was an avid bowler, loved going to Metro Sports, and was very active with the Emmanuel Free Methodist Church Seniors. She was a member of Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister: Helen Devene.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 6pm until time of memorial services at 7pm on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton. Rev. Mark Scandrett will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Free Methodist Church and will be accepted at the services.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.