Pauline Scheurer

Pauline F. Scheurer, 92, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home.
Born Aug. 5, 1930 in Memphis, TN, she was a daughter of Dwight L. and Christine R. (Wiley) Moody.
Pauline worked for Lammer’s Floral in Alton and later at Stix Baer & Fuller, Famous-Barr, and Macy’s. Most recently she worked for Mille de Fleur in Alton. She enjoyed reading and listening to audiobooks. She loved being around people and visiting friends. Most importantly, she loved her family.
She married Wandell P. Scheurer March 1, 1949 in Medora, IL. He passed away Apr. 23, 2016.
Survivors include a son, Michael (Fran) Scheurer of Godfrey; a daughter, Linda (Allen) Watson of Rosewood Heights; four grandchildren, Shannon (Ryan) Landvoy of Clayton, MO, Paul (Kim) Scheurer of Alton, Emily (Benjy) Bomkamp of Wood River, and Adam Watson of Rosewood Heights; seven great grandchildren, Anna and Gabby Landvoy, Brody and Liam Scheurer, Evan Bardsley, and Landon and Colton Bomkamp; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joy and Jerry Paul of Fosterburg.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Brett Scheurer and Bradley Scheurer; a brother, Ted Moody; and two sisters, Joyce Moody and Virginia Ennis.
Private family services will be held at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Fosterburg Cemetery Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.
