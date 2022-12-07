Pauline Lange

Pauline V. Lange, 84, passed away at 8am on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born on May 13, 1938, in Alton, the daughter of the late William and Ruby (Saylor) Harpole. Survivors include a son and his fiancé: Kevin (Mary Williams) Boswell of Alton, two grandchildren: Josh Morris, Jesse Taylor, three great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
Pauline was formerly employed at Bell Telephone in Alton and later worked as a PBX at Christian Hospital Northeast. She attended Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Diane Bablitz, two sons: Keith Boswell and Scotty Boswell, a great grandson: Logan, a sister: Kathleen, two brothers: William Harpole and Jack Harpole.
In celebration of her life, graveside services will be held at 11:30am on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Milton Cemetery.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.