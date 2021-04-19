Pauletta E. McCollum, 79, of Bethalto passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 with her family at her side, at her residence under the care of OSF Hospice.
She was born on April 4, 1942 in Assumption, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ralph and Clara (Wollin) Beckmann.
Pauletta was a registered nurse for 57 years, retiring from Alton Memorial Hospital in 2010. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, IL. She enjoyed gardening, word puzzles, her church and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita Teets of Bethalto; two grandsons, Christopher (Sandra) Teets and her four children, of New Braunfels, TX and Collin (Amber) Teets and their two daughters, Emma Grace and Charlotte Belle, of Davenport, IA; one sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Garnell Jr.) Waters of Bethalto and several nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Patricia Wastsek, Virginia Foreman and Sharon Jergenson.
Pauletta dedicated her life, both professionally and personally, to taking care of others.
Visitation and funeral services will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with Pastor David Schultz officiating on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, IL and/or the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will be in charge of arrangements.
