Paul William Bruns, 60, died at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital South. He was born February 9, 1961 in Alton the son of the late Paul William and Ettamae (Johnson) Bruns. He was a self-employed contractor for many years and a member of the Studebaker Drivers’ Club. On July 30, 1982 in Godfrey, he married Rita J. Campion and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Dustin Bruns of Godfrey, Nathan Bruns of Godfrey, one sister, “Charlie” Cosco-Rogers (John) of Madison, Ohio and an adopted sister, Linda Landre of Alton. He was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, John Cosco. A memorial visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s animal hospital in Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com