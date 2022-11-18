GRAFTON - Paul Watson, 82, passed away at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville.
Surviving are a daughter: Tracy Rowling of Grafton
3 grandchildren:
Mark (Cathyrn) Rowling of Rock Hill, MO
Amanda (Luke) Cronin of Jerseyville
Zachary Rowling of Saint Louis, MO
3 great-grandchildren:
Rosalee June Cronin
Caroline Jean Cronin
Grant Patrick Rowling
Sister: Peggy Nugent of Alton
Sister in-law: Carolyn Watson of Brighton
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12:30 p.m., Monday, November 21, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, with the Grafton American Legion conducting full military honors.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Grafton American Legion.