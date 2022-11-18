obit stock color

GRAFTON - Paul Watson, 82, passed away at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville. 

Surviving are a daughter: Tracy Rowling of Grafton 

3 grandchildren: 

Mark (Cathyrn) Rowling of Rock Hill, MO

Amanda (Luke) Cronin of Jerseyville

Zachary Rowling of Saint Louis, MO

3 great-grandchildren:

Rosalee June Cronin

Caroline Jean Cronin

Grant Patrick Rowling

Sister: Peggy Nugent of Alton 

Sister in-law: Carolyn Watson of Brighton 

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12:30 p.m., Monday, November 21, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. 

Burial will follow at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, with the Grafton American Legion conducting full military honors. 

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Grafton American Legion. 