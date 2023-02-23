Paul Dean “PT” Thomas, 87, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born December 8, 1935, in Marshfield, Missouri, son of the late Lester and Stella (Meyers) Thomas.
On March 9, 1972, Paul married Betty Westfall-Oulson in Alton, Illinois. The two created a wonderful life and family over the last 50 years. Paul will be deeply missed.
Throughout his life, Paul was employed with several different companies, including Valhalla Cemetery, Springman Construction, and Preis Construction. He took such pride in his work that he opened his own business, Paul Thomas Drywall, which he found great success with.
His family will remember him as a jack of all trades and certainly a do it yourself kind of man. They lovingly describe him as a “character” and a man who enjoyed a good time. He enjoyed playing Bingo, gardening, especially raising tomatoes, and a relaxing day of fishing with friends, which he certainly had many of, because he never met a stranger.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he will be missed by his children, Lori Gohn, Danny Thomas, Clay and Kathy Oulson, Renee and Marty Sasser; grandchildren, Daniel Gohn, Allie Thomas, Mandy (Steven) Lykins, Luke Oulson, John (Susan) Pruitt, Julie Pruitt; great grandchildren, Makayla, Tanner, Jameson, Paul, Colton; several nieces; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Nadine, Betty and Joann.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Brighton Cemetery.
Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in Paul’s name.
