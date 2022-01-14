Paul E. Schmidt, 91, of Alton, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 6:53 pm at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on February 8, 1930, in Bethalto, IL the son of Arnold and Edna (Flack) Schmidt. On February 12, 1951, Paul married Jenny Pauline Forsythe in Bethalto, IL.
Paul worked for Illinois Bell as a telephone repairman for 43 years until her retired in 1991. He was a member and Deacon of Sanford Avenue Baptist Church in Alton, IL. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, hunting, and whistling.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years , Pauline Schmidt of Alton, IL; two children, Vicky Brandon (Ronald) of Alton, IL and Steve Schmidt (Julie) of Alton, IL; four grandchildren, Nathan Brandon (Rachel) of Colorado, Jeremy Brandon (Robyn) of Illinois, Eric Schmidt of Illinois, and Paige Davis (Ryan) of Illinois; and twelve great grandchildren, Lydia Brandon, Aaron Brandon, Minic Turner, Eli Brandon, Owen Brandon, Nolan Sickmier, Evelyn Terpening, Lily Brandon, Maddie Brandon, Gabriel Davis, Norah Davis, and Lyndall Schmidt.
Along with his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruby Wieneke, Evelyn Henriott, Raymond Schmidt, and William Schmidt.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL
A Private Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Sanford Avenue Baptist Church.
