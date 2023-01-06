Paul Lauschke, Jr.

Paul R. Lauschke, Jr. passed peacefully with this wife by his side on January 4, 2023. Paul was born to Paul R., Sr. and Evelyn (Schyberg) Lauschke, on May 15, 1934 in Chicago, Il. After his 1952 graduation from William Howard Taft High School, he attended the University of Illinois where he was the president of his fraternity, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Civil Engineering.
In the 1960’s Paul moved to the Alton area and founded a very successful real estate company, Paul R. Lauschke, Jr. and Associates. Over the course of 50 plus years, he built a booming business, enjoyed many years of success and made countless life-long friends.
Along with his family, one of Paul’s greatest passions was giving back to his community and he did so with incredible vigor. Under three mayors, he served as Chairman of the Board for Alton’s Building and Zoning Committee, served five years on the Godfrey Zoning Board, was Chairman of the Tree of Lights Campaign, was appointed manager of the Upper Alton Plaza, and was appointed Foreman of the Grand Jury. He was installed as the Chairman of the Lincoln-Douglas District and also served on the Piasa Bird Council for the Boy Scouts of America. Paul was a life-long member of Lockhaven Country Club where he served as the Vice President of their board and was the President of the Lockhaven Development Corporation. He was the director of the Greater Alton Association of Commerce, served as President of the Rotary Club, was the President of the Fairmount HOA, served on the board of the Great Rivers ByWay, and was a member of the Alton Nature League.
Among some of his most notable contributions, is the time he spent with Riverbend Headstart and Family where he worked to secure their first bus, chairing the capital campaign to fund the new building for the Salvation Army, and serving as Chairman on the United Way Campaign in 1993 where they broke records with their first million dollar campaign.
Lastly, much of his time was devoted to working to ensure the best healthcare for his community. He joined the Alton Memorial Hospital board in 1970 where he became Chairman in 1995 and served until 2009. During this time, he also served as the Chairman of the Board for the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation from the time of its inception in 1991 until voluntarily stepping down in 2020.
Paul was thankful and humbled to be recognized many times for his business successes and many contributions to the community. He received Paul Harris Award, Realtor of the Year Award, Rotary’s Service Above Self Award, Circle of Care Award, Jaycee’s Distinguished Young Man’s Award, the Gladys Levis Allen Man of the Year Award and the Homer Adams Realtors Award.
Paul’s greatest and proudest accomplishment was his family. He married the love of his life, Sandra Landuyt, on April 3, 1982.
Paul is survived by his wife, Sandy, eight children, David (Laura), Rick (Bernadette), Jim (Kelli), Paul (Linda) Lauschke, Cathy (Perry) Albin, Betsy (John) Prosperi, Ryan (Christy), Joshua (Taran) McKey, his grandchildren, Christopher, Ben, David-John, Natalie, Caroline and Lisa Lauschke, Sarah (Brandon) Gray, Jack, Katie and Ellie Prosperi and Cole, Jacob and Andrew McKey, and two great grandchildren, August Paul and Lewis James Gray. He is also survived by his sister, Corrine (Paul) Anda, their children, John Anda and Laurie Salzer, a brother-in-law, Don (Mary) Landuyt and their children, Kevin, Eric and Mark Landuyt and his beloved Golden Retriever, GiGi.
Per Paul’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with a private family service to be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor Paul’s memory may make a donation to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation to help ensure his legacy lives on.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.