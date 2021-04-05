Paul Joseph Hans, 88, died unexpectedly at 4:22 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at his home in Godfrey. Born June 8, 1932 in Alton, he was the son of Joseph and Mary (Budde) Hans. Mr. Hans was a U.S. Army veteran who fought in the Korean war and a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey where he served as an usher for over 40 years. He was a member of the VFW Post 1308 and a 4th Degree member of the Godfrey Knights of Columbus. He worked many fish fries for the KC Hall. In 1993 he retired as a mold maker for Owens Illinois Mold Shop in Alton after 42 ½ years of service. Following retirement, he worked at Rolling Hills Golf Course for many years. On October 30, 1954 he married the former Dorothy Elizabeth Grelle. She preceded him in death on June 20, 2011. Surviving is a daughter, Nancy Cook (Danny) of Elsah, three sons, Stephen Hans of Godfrey, Tom Hans (Carol Sykes) of Brighton, and David Hans (Mary) of Town and Country, MO, and a son-in-law, Jim Baze of Godfrey. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter Linda Baze and a sister, Betty Wilkinson. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, the Godfrey Knights of Columbus or the VFW Ritual Team. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Social Security commissioner: Accurate delivery of stimulus funds is top priority
- Teen charged with attempted murder, kidnapping
- Special ISP patrols underway in Metro East
- Walker responds to alderman’s document release, reiterates opposition to Sunnybrook development
- Property tax multiplier value increases in Macoupin County
- Stuart working to reverse increase in trailer registration fees
- Walker criticizes Goins’ campaign ties to proposed Sunnybrook development
- Roy “Alex” Gibson
- New state law allows ballot drop boxes, curbside voting
- Local unions take issue with Walker campaign statements