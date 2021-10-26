Paul J. Zuniga, 70, of Alton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Paul was born April 1, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY to parents, Elizabeth (Noonan) Zuniga and Manuel Zuniga. A blessing to all who knew him, Paul will be fondly remembered by family as an example of God’s love and kindness. He lived as it says in Matthew 5:16 – “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your father in heaven.” Paul will be missed by sisters, Linda Ollenbittle and Sharon Wilson, nieces, Alexa, Denise, Kendyl, Sophia, Kelly, Laney, Lexie, Elizabeth, Tillie, Jessica, Emily, Katie, nephews, Matt, Joe, David Jr., David III, Sam, Jack, Jeremy, Andrew, Ryan, and Tate. Paul is accompanied by his parents, Manny and Elizabeth Zuniga, nephew, Anthony Ollenbittle, and brother-in-law, Phil Lopez. The family will celebrate Paul’s life in a private memorial service. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
