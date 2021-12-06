Paul Allen Goewey, II, 45, passed way 12:05 pm, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at his residence.
Born in Alton on July 25, 1976, he was the son of Paul Allen Goewey, I of Alton and Mary (Corbin) Parks of Moro.
Surviving in addition to his parents are step-father, Ralph Parks of Moro; step-mother, Connie Goewey of Alton; son Gaige Goewey of Prairietown; daughter, Maeci Goewey of Prairietown; brothers, Richie (Corissa) Goewey of Godfrey, C.J. Jones, Matt Goewey Andy (Jessica) Goewey all of Wood River, Nick Goewey and Alex Goewey both of Alton; sister, Reagan Goewey of Alton; several nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Rose Corbin and Percy and Virginia Goewey.
Private services and interment will be conducted at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.