Paul E. Mearsch, 87, passed away at 4:35 pm on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Integrity Health Care of Godfrey.
He was born on January 14, 1934 in Alton, IL to Llyod and Ethel (Richey) Mearsch.
Paul proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from Laclede Steel. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Paul was an avid golfer and was a Nascar fan.
Paul is survived by a sister, Janet Galloway of Godfrey, IL and several nieces and nephews, Jeff (Sheri) Tovo, Susan (Richard Tolleson, Angela (Larry) Baab, Tracy Galloway, Dennis (Michelle) Mearsch, Amanda Sawyer, Amy Sawyer, Michael (Diana) Mearsch, Russell (Charlene) Mills and Edward (Mandy) Sawyer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Mearsch; sisters, Shirley Tovo and Linda Sawyer Mills; brothers-in-law, Guido Tovo, Raymond Galloway and Derry Mills; a sister-in-law, Gloria Mearsch; a nephew, Kevin Tovo and a niece, Kristen Galloway Barnhart.
Per the family's request, cremation rites will be accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Visitation will be 9am, until time of the Memorial Service at 11am on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey. Father Paul Nguyen, OMV will officiate.
Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.
