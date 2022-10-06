Paul Dublo

Paul August Dublo of Cottage Hills, passed away on Tuesday October 4, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on February 25, 1928, in Tamaroa, Illinois, son of Leo and Dorothy (Halbert) Dublo. Paul married the love of his life, Shirley Henneberg in Alton in January of 1955. She preceded him in death on July 29, 1994.
Paul was a member of the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 for many years. He volunteered with his wife Shirley at the Hope Center when they first opened. He was an avid gardener and loved to sit around listening to others talk. Paul also enjoyed watching pro-wrestling.
He is survived by his three daughters, Cheryl Ann Dublo, Peggy Sue Dublo, and Paula Jo Dublo, all of Cottage Hills; son and his wife Paul Kenny and Vera Alexandria Dublo of Stuttgart, Germany; two grandchildren David (Anok) Dublo, and Stephen “Stevie” Dublo; and three great-grandchildren Sam, Mali, and Eli.
Along with his parents and wife Shirley, Paul is preceded in death by three brothers and their wives, Carl and Virginia Dublo, Tony and Mildred Dublo, and Fred and Patricia Dublo; and three sisters who died in infancy.
Visitation will be Monday October 10, 2022, from 11am until time of service at 12 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to BJC Hospice, who cared for Paul in his last days. A special thank you goes to Dr. David Harmon, Nurse Elizabeth Machens, and traveling Nurse Tina at Alton Memorial Hospital.
