Paul “Butch” Joseph Bopp, 67, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Mon. Dec. 12, 2022 at his home while under hospice care.
He was born Nov. 20, 1955 in St. Louis, MO to the late Glennon & Martha (Weber) Bopp.
Butch retired from Laclede Gas as a pipefitter after 28 years of service and also worked as a lab tech for Red Cross for 14 years and was a member of Holy Family Church in Cahokia, IL.
He is survived by his former spouse and dear friend: Sandra Kay (Bridges) Bopp; nieces and nephews: Patricia Simms and family, Alex Flores, Amy Keppler, Aaron Keppler and family, Aaron, Courtney and family; many other nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; including: Kathy Hornsey, Sharon Norton, and Elaine Denson and their families;.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Helen Flores and Kathleen Keppler Bopp; and his 2 beloved dogs: Boo Boo Bear Bopp and Sugar Bear Bopp.
Services are private.
