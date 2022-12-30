Brighton
Patricia "Patty" Ann Tindall, 63, passed away 11:08 pm, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her residence.
Born June 5, 1959 in Alton, she was the daughter of Shirley (Cox) Torrez of East Alton and the late Robert Torrez.
She was employed as Kitchen Supervisor at Scott Air Force base.
On March 2, 1985 in Alton, she married Kevin Tindall. He survives.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by a son, Kevin Caleb (Courtney) Tindall of Godfrey; daughter, Kala Halleman of Brighton; three grandchildren, all which she loved dearly; three brothers, David (Stephanie) Torrez of Bethalto, Bobby Torrez of East Alton, Andy Torrez of Godfrey; sister, Toni Bunt of East Alton; nieces and nephews who were also all loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father; and sister, Michelle Motley.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Saturday, December 31 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Cremation rites will fallow the service.