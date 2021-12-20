Patricia "Patty" Sue Hallstead, 59, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born August 15, 1962 in Alton, she was the daughter of Jack and Bernice (Unverzagt) Ull.
A faithful member of The River Church in Alton, she had been employed with Allied Security at the Shell Oil Refinery.
On December 12, 1992 in Bethalto, she married Danny Hallstead. He survives.
Surviving also are a son, Cody Hallstead; step-son, Anthony Hallstead; step-daughters, Alicia Hallstead and Dayna Hallstead; brother, Richard Ull; and sister, Sharon Cox.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, December 21 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at The River Church at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the River Church in Alton.