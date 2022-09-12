Patsy Hersman

Patsy Ann Hersman, 74, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
She was born Aug. 21, 1948 in Alton, a daughter of James Edgar and Alberta (Emery) Williams. She was happily married for years to Frank Lee Hersman. He preceded her in death in 2011.
She is survived by 5 sons, Walter Gleason, Jr. of East Alton, Brian Gleason of Wood River, James Gleason of Wood River, Michael (Sheila) Gleason of East Alton, and William (Tera) Gleason of St. Louis; four brothers, Louis (Terry) Williams, Harry James Williams, Rick (Cheryl) Williams, Glen (Sharron) Williams; one sister, Jean Williams; 17 grandkids and 19 great grandkids, who she absolutely loved spending time with and just loved being around.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Eddie Dean and William Lee Williams; and a sister, Luven Stone.
She was always a strong independent woman…stubborn but she was all about family and especially her grandbabies. She had a heart of gold. She worked her butt off at her jobs and even when she had a day off, she worked, cooking at home, cleaning, and always helping others.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 16, at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at 12 p.m.
Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com