Patrick Dion Woodard, age 27, of Alton, passed January 13, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Patrick was born in Alton, IL. March 31, 1994, to Sophia Cobb (Rounds) and Patrick Woodard Sr.
Patrick graduated from Alton Senior High School in 2012 and attended several years of College for Life at Lewis and Clark Community College. He also volunteered in various locations within the community. Patrick enjoyed talking and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather Sophia (Donald) Cobb-Hinton, stepmother Timeko Vaughn-Woodard, brothers Ronald Green of Alton and Patrick Woodard Jr. of Alton, sisters Ronnisha Green of Alton, Alexis Cobb of San Diego, CA and Patrice Woodard of Muncie, IN, and grandmother Lou Rounds. Patrick is also cherished and loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Patrick Woodard Sr, grandparent Patricia Woodard and a stepbrother Derrick Vaughn.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 29th, with visitation beginning at 10AM and services immediately following at 11am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to family.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home will oversee arrangements.
