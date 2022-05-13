Patrick Slayden

Patrick Henry Slayden, 87, passed away 6:45 am, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his residence.
Born March 23, 1935 in Monkey's Eyebrow (Ballard County), KY, he was the son of Kerrey and Kate (Rowlett) Slayden.
He had worked as a lineman and electrician for IL Power for over 30 years before retiring in 1996. He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 309 and Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River.
On November 2, 1957 in Roxana, he married C. Jeane Shaver. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Cheri (Tony) Levan of Wood River; twin sons, Dan (Kathy) Slayden of Woodridge, IL, David (Anne) Slayden of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren, Stephanie McGarrity, Casey (Matt) Daniel, Steven Slayden, Taylor (Travis) Pruitt, Kelly (Alex) Misakian, Emily Slayden, Mallory (Jonathan) Morales; great grandchildren, Juliette, Jordan, Norah, Leah, Kennah, Ames; ; brother, Kenny (Kay) Slayden of Wood River; half-sister, Clara Jackson of Dearborn, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Billy Joe Slayden, Ronnie Slayden, Kerry Slayden; three sisters, Shirley Ernat, Dorothy Slayden, Roberta Rigney; and several half-siblings.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Saturday, May 21 at Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River. Rev. Daniel Ervin will officiate.
Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church, The Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.