Patrick Schaaf, 50, formerly of Roxana, passed away at 1:59am on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Advance Care in Searcy, Arkansas, with his family by his side. Pat was born on July 11, 1971, in Fresno, California, the son of the late Linda (McCane) Binyon and Philip and Louise Schaaf of California. In addition to his dad and step – mother, Pat is survived by his daughter and son in law: Danielle and Nick West of Rosewood Heights, four sons and two daughters in law: Derrick and Brittney Schaaf of Bunker Hill, Robert Schaaf of Roxana, Jacob and Maria Quade of Roxana, Samuel Quade of Roxana, an expectant grandson, a sister and brother in law: Nicole and James Spiker of Judsonia, Arkansas, his lifelong best friend: Dawn Colley of Godfrey, his family in California, his nephews and nieces that he adored, Josh (Amber, Charlotte, Jackson) Schmidt, Brittany Schmidt, Britney, Savannah, Gabriella, Briella and other extended family and friends.
Pat was employed at Whitney Lane RV and Mobile Home Park as the manager where he welcomed them with open arms and love and considered many of them family. Pat loved helping other people with mechanical and motor needs and was happiest when helping his son-in-law build his 55 Chevy truck. He enjoyed spending endless hours in the garage with his best friend Keith and watching him race hot rods. He loved fishing with his buddy Dave. Pat cherished his friendship with his “brother from another mother” Tony. He thrived when riding motorcycles with his son Derrick and buddy Gayle. He loved travelling, hunting, eating out with friends, the Miami Dolphins, and shopping on eBay. He loved collecting guns and knives. Pat had a goofy spirit and was always there to offer a helping hand. He was a former paid on call fireman for the Roxana Fire Department. Pat’s greatest accomplishments in life were his children and was at his best when spending time with them.
Pat is preceded in death by his grandmother Lena Mae McCane, also known as mom, grandfather Henry McCane, brother Richie Herrera, and his father-in-law Danny Patterson.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 12pm until time of reflection at 3pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to BackStoppers and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.