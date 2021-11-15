Patrick P. Wheeler, 80, died at 1:04 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s emergency room. He was born March 17, 1941 in Alton the son of the late Vincent and Catherine (Smith) Wheeler. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic church in Beltrees, IL. He retired as a journeyman machinist from Owens Illinois in Godfrey in 1999. Patrick was a member of the Alton Wood River Sportsman’s Club, and he was a 4th degree member of the Godfrey Knights of Columbus. On December 3, 1977 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey he married Marcia J. (Bechtold) and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Patricia Rivera (Joe) of Suisun, CA and one son, Christopher Wheeler (Shelly) of Ione, CA, four grandchildren, Katherine Wheeler, Patrick Suhr, Ashley Wheeler, Amber Wheeler, six great grandchildren, Aralina, Lilly, Russell, Joey, Shannon and Landon, one brother, Michael Wheeler (Barb) of Godfrey, his mother in law, Laura Bechtold of Godfrey, brothers and sisters in law, Mark Bechtold (Karen) of Godfrey, Mike Bechtold (Susie) of Godfrey and Sandra Bechtold of Godfrey. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters in law, Carolynn and Willie Lee, David Bechtold, Steve Bechtold and Tim Bechtold. Vigil prayers are at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 followed by visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. *NOTE NEW LOCATION FOR FUNERAL SERVICE: A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Father Frank Kuczera, OMI and Father Steven Janoski officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall or the 5A’s animal shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com