Patrick A. Devine, 72, of Dorsey, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at OSF Healthcare in Alton.
He was born on December 21, 1948, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Kenneth and Marie (Breitenbach) Devine. He married Amy Coad at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto on September 21, 2007.
Patrick is a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace and a 4th Degree Knight at Knights of Columbus in Bethalto where he was in charge of the Tootsie Roll Drive and volunteered for Special Olympics. Patrick loved driving his side by side and hunting. He was also an avid St. Louis sports fan. He was a master at backgammon, chess, and shooting pool. Patrick enjoyed carpentry work, mud volleyball, softball and loved jazz music and classic rock and most importantly having beer with friends. He devoted his entire career working for and with people with developmental disabilities.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Amy; his children, Jason (Cynthia) Devine of Ballwin, MO, Kate Burton of Bethalto, Olivia Cope of Alton, and Kadie Devine of Alton; siblings, Sharon (Jim) Fortin of Vienna, IL, Ken (Jaclyn) Devine of Houston, TX, and Kelli Devine-Potter of Broken Arrow, OK; two grandchildren, Dylan and Colin Devine; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 5 pm until the 4th Degree Knight of Columbus Chalice Service beginning at 7:30 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Father Tom Liebler as celebrant. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Our Lady Queen of Peace and/or The American Cancer Society
