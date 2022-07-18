Patricia Wright

Patricia D. Wright passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was 87 years old.
Patricia Dawne Wright, was born October 2, 1934 in Paducah, Kentucky to Julia Faye (Moss) and Orville G. Gilbert.
She is survived by her three children, Dawne (Eddie) Hoerner, Douglas (Sarah) Wright, and Chris (Kelle) Wright, her five grandchildren: Aaron (Danielle) Wright, Jonathan (Abbie) Hoerner, Melissa (Adam) Nixon, Jay (Lauren) Wright, and Douglas (Anna) Hoerner, her great grandchildren: Jaxon and Dorsey Wright, Jasper and Lily Hoerner, Adam and Andie Nixon, Oliver and Spencer Wright, Trent Bechtold, and Jonathan and Duke Hoerner. She is also survived by her sister, Debra (Jim) Faughn, her sister in law JoAnn Gilbert, and nephews Michael and Lynn Gilbert.
Patricia worked as a Special Education Teacher’s Aide at Burbank School in Roxana, Illinois for many years. She was a loyal member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Patricia and her husband lived in East Alton, Illinois, and enjoyed spending summers at their cabin on Long Lake, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Lynn Vance Gilbert, a nephew, David Gilbert and her husband of 57 years, John Spencer Wright.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 2pm until time of funeral services at 4pm on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Rev. Willard Meyer will officiate. Graveside services will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Family Hospice, 5110 W Main St, Belleville, Illinois 62226 and will be accepted at the funeral home.
