Patricia West, 81, died at 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born February 13, 1941 in Alton the daughter of the late John W. and Florence H. (Narup) Martin. She was a program representative of Job Service and Unemployment Insurance for 31 years for the State of Illinois and she was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Surviving are one daughter, Debra Hook of Alton one son, Greg Covington of Alton, four grandchildren, Amanda Hughes, Haley Hook, Joseph Hook and Jacob Hook, four great grandchildren, Sherman Wade, Autoria Goins, Kyairia Hughes and Kaliyah Walker and one sister, Judy McConnell (Gordon) of California. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen Covington, one sister, Margaret Young and two brothers, Tony Martin and Rodger Martin. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the American Heart Association. Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles
- Armed robbery investigated in Godfrey
- All but one general hospital in Illinois get passing grades in patient safety
- Alton food truck park opens
- Teens overcome by carbon monoxide
- Alton Police investigate downtown gunfire
- Menards store out of new Glen Carbon development
- Alton Police seek suspect in attempted bank robbery
- Deadline approaches to apply for COVID-19 hardship housing grants
- Pritzker says midterm elections may be difficult for Democrats