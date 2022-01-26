Patricia Tolle

Patricia “Trish” L. Tolle, 53, passed away at 3:54 pm on Monday, January 24, 2022 at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
Trish, born November 28, 1968 was the youngest of 15 siblings. She was an Occupational Therapy Assistant and worked at Saint Claire’s and OSF Saint Anthony’s in Alton for 15 years. She enjoyed spending time with her besties, Teresa Bergesch and Dianne Gordon, as well as all of her coworkers at OSF Saint Anthony’s and the “therapy girls”. She loved her cats Eddie and Marlo. Her passion was to take care of the sick and elderly and she truly loved her work. Married June 13, 1987 to Jerald W. Tolle, she was the mother of both Jerald R. Tolle and Jenna R. Tolle, and was a part of their everyday lives. Survived by siblings Pat Ryan, Jack Ryan (Lek), Norma Klein (Ron), Bill Ryan (Margaret), Mary Weiss (Mark), Joan Darr (Ray), Sue McGibany, Janet Brooks (Kevin), Judy Maher (Rob), Tom Ryan (Lisa), Paul Ryan (Tracy), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Guida (Gilbert) Ryan and three siblings; Marie Schulz (John), Marjorie Poynor, and Robert Ryan. Trish was a loving wife and mother. Her smile would light up a room and her laugh was infectious to those around her. She always put others before herself, and never expected anything in return. She truly made the world a better place and will be deeply missed by all; she is gone but will stay in our hearts forever. We would like to thank all of the wonderful health professionals at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, particularly Austin Peipert for going above and beyond with his kind and compassionate care for Trish. Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to the Trish Tolle Scholarship for OTA Students at Lewis and Clark Community College. Checks can be made payable to Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation and write Trish Tolle Scholarship in the memo. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com