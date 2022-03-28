Patricia Taylor

Patricia L. Taylor, 67, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
Born Jan. 14, 1955 in Wood River, she was a daughter of Dorsey and Kathryn Isabelle (Thomas) Durham.
She married her high school sweetheart, John B. Taylor on March 3, 1973 in Wood River. Together they shared 49 years of marriage. Patty enjoyed planting and tending to her flowers, sitting on the porch when the weather was nice, and visiting casinos to play the slot machines. Her greatest joy was doing family things with her beloved kids and grandkids.
In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by a son, Zachary Taylor of Brighton; two daughters, Amanda (Eric) Dilks of East Alton and Samantha (Brent) Gibbs of Marine; four grandchildren, Alex Dilks, Maddie Dilks, Asher Gibbs and Cash Gibbs; two sisters, Darcy (George) Pawlowski of Grand Rapids, MI and Debbie (Randy) Holman of Bethalto; three brothers, Terry (Kay) Durham of Bethalto, Tom Durham of the Florida Keys, and Jim (Connie) Durham of Godfrey; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Durham of Casey, IL and Cathy Berghoff of Bethalto; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bob Durham; a nephew, Andrew Pawlowski; a sister-in-law Kathleen Durham; and a brother-in-law, John Berghoff.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, Apr. 2 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights from 10 a.m. until memorial services begin at 2 p.m. The family requests masks or face coverings be worn.
Memorial donations can be made to the family to assist with expenses.