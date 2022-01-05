Patricia Stumpe

Patricia Ann Stumpe, 77, passed away at 10:12 am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital - Belleville.
She was born on August 11, 1944, in Alton, IL to Jacob and Ruth (Robbins) Bryant.
She married George Stumpe on July 14, 1962, at Fosterburg Baptist Church. He survives.
She was a member of Community Christian Church and an avid collector of dolls and angels.
In addition to her husband, George, Patricia is survived by her three children, James (Darla) Stumpe of Medora, Donald Stumpe of Granite City, and Susan Pyle of Godfrey; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Stumpe, Jamie (Olivia) Walker, Faith (Ryan) Jenkins, Brandi Roberts, Megan Roberts, Jacob Pyle and Hunter Pyle; nine great-grandchildren,
Elijah Stumpe, Hannah Stumpe, Caden Lane, Tori Cranmer, Evan Powell, Noah Tassinari, Ben Jenkins, Madison Watts, and Ma’Kylie Hernandez, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Esther Savula.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Saturday January 8, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with pastor Dave Burger officiating.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to Community Christian Church.
