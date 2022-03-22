Patricia Jeanne Porter, 73, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at BJC Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO.
Born December 8, 1948 in Alton, she was the daughter of Thomas J. and Hariett (Smith) Mulqueeny.
On April 21, 1967 in Granite City, she married Kenneth L. Porter, Sr. He died January 26, 2010.
Surviving are two sons, Kenny (Sarah) Porter of St. Louis, William Porter (Amy Czarnecki and her daughter, Katelyn) of Godfrey; daughter, Christine Ruyle of Jerseyville; four grandchildren, Matthew Ruyle, Jennifer Ruyle, Logan Porter, Ashlyn Porter; and three great grandchildren, Landon, Colton and Jayden Ruyle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Thomas J. Mulqueeny, IV.
Visitation will be from 4:30 -7 pm, Thursday, March 24 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Friday at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler will officiate.
Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.