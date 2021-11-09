Patricia “Patty” Meile, age 78, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her residences, with family & beloved Scotty Dog Dudley by her side. She was born May 4, 1943, in Litchfield, Illinois, the daughter of the late Patrick & Norma (Boettcher) Sweeney. Patty is survived by her husband of 38 years, James L. Meile, Jr.; three children, Patrick G. Kunz & wife Phyllis of Moro, Illinois, Cris Meile of Cardiff, California, Cari Rutledge & husband Matt of Yorba Linda, California; two grandchildren, Grant & Cadence Rutledge; brother-in-law, Michael Jordan; and sister-in-law, Carol Brawley. Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Michele Jordan.
Patty was a hostess for Ozark Airlines along with her sister Michele & father pilot Patrick Sweeney. They were a notable crew flying for Ozark Airlines. She was a big animal lover; she never found a stray or had an animal that she did not take extraordinary care of.
She will be cremated according to her wishes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to BJC Hospice or any animal related support organization of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to friends, classmates & neighbors as well as BJC Hospice who helped Patty in a time of need.
