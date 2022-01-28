Patricia M. Weber, 84, of Alton IL passed away on Thursday, Jan 27, 2022, 8:17 am at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on August 18, 1937, in Alton, IL, the daughter of LeRoy and Thelma (Saterlee) Tavernier. In 1960 Patricia married David Weber in Alton, IL.
Patricia enjoyed doing yard work in her younger years, and most recently reading, doing puzzle books and coloring. She was an avid Cubs Baseball Fan and had a love for animals.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Simms (Dennis Shampine) of Worden, IL and Kathy Walsh (Tom) of Scottsdale, AZ; a brother, Richard Tavernier of North Carolina; a sister, Peggy Tavernier of Alton, IL; and three nephews and two nieces and their families.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David; an aunt, Virginia Ginsler; and a son-in-law, Greg Simms.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Alton 5 A’s Animal Shelter.