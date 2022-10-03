Patricia Hayden

Patricia L. Hayden, 87, of Rosewood Heights, IL, passed away at 9:19 a.m. Sun. Oct. 2, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
She was born Oct. 24, 1934 in Allentown, PA to the late Howard & Estelle (Seidle) Fritchman.
On Oct. 27, 1956, she and Charlia L. Hayden were married in Wood River. He survives.
In addition to her husband to her husband of 64 years who she loved to dance with every chance she got, she is survived by 3 sons: William H. Hayden of Rosewood Heights, Danny and daughter-in-law Teri Hayden of Oklahoma City, OK and Robbie L. Hayden of Rosewood Heights; 2 grandchildren: Jason Hayden and Kari Kahl; 3 great-grandchildren: Hunter Kahl, Devyon Kahl and Morgan Hayden; a great-great-granchild: Ryker Ponce; and a sister: Jacquelyn Minor of Alton.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Noon Thurs. Oct. 6, 2022 at Paynic Home for Funerals with Fr. Tom Liebler. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
