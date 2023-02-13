Patricia Harmon

Patricia M. Harmon, 88, died at 4:42 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born November 6, 1934 in Fieldon, IL the daughter of the late Raymond and Theresa (Wiist) Klunk. Mrs. Harmon retired after many years as a registered nurse. She was a very active member of the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church where she served on the Altar society and choir and was also very active with the William M BeDell, ARC. Pat was also a member of the Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, and also a Red Cross nurse, traveling for disaster relief efforts across the country. In addition, she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. On February 9, 1957 at Holy Ghost Church in Jerseyville she married Harvey Harmon, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2011. Surviving are one son; Matt Harmon (Gretchen) of Alton, daughter in law; Lori Harmon, three grandchildren; Rachel Fergurson (Elliott), Abby Inlow (Dan), Megan Flatt, four great-grandchildren, Reagan, Eli, Emmett and Desmond, one brother, Ed Klunk of Jerseyville. Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by one son, Mark Harmon and one brother, Bill Klunk (Sandy). Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, IL. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Memorials may be made to William M BeDell, ARC or SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspected drug dealer arrested by Bethalto Police
- Japanese restaurant plans Godfrey location
- EMT assault alleged in Bethalto
- Lawmaker warns property taxes will 'go to mars' if teacher pension costs are not addressed
- South Roxana man charged with sexually assaulting children
- SNAP benefit reductions coming in March
- Police: No threat at Bethalto East
- Lawsuits continue to challenge gun ban
- Update on Boeing MidAmerica expansion
- Superbowl Sunday traffic enforcement underway