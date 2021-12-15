Patricia Elaine “Patty” Morrissey, 71, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Patty was born November 27, 1950, in Alton IL, the eldest daughter of Preston E. and Mildred (Schenk) Peipert. She graduated from Saint Patrick’s Grade School, Marquette Catholic High School and earned her Bachelor’s in Business Administration from SIU-E.
Patty and Edmund R Morrissey were married on May 14, 1976, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton.
She was a bookkeeper from 1965 to 1975 and a senior citizens apartment manager from 1977 until retiring in 2011. Patty was an active and longtime member of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church until joining Saint Ambrose Church.
Patty strongly believed in giving back and continuously looked for ways to help support organizations to better her community. She found joy in serving as a board member of Pride, Inc. for many years and was bestowed the 2012 President’s Award and the 2019 Lifetime Honorary Board Member Award. She was a board member and past president of the Catholic Children’s Home and the Madison County Urban League, receiving the League’s Living Legend award. She was an avid supporter of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services and was recipient of their distinguished Circle of Care honor. Patty was also a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow member.
Patty lived life to the fullest and was dedicated to her friends and family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was loved by many. Patty was a most gracious lady and all those who met her were enriched by her presence. She enjoyed uniting her friends and family to laugh and celebrate, hosting many parties in her home. Patty was known for her quick wit, welcoming smile, kind heart, and courageous soul. Her presence made everyone feel like they were home. She was always present in her family and friends lives. She lived with kindness in her heart, courage in her soul, and determination in her mind.
Patty was once quoted saying, “I have been privileged to smell the roses and also plant a few along the way.” Patty planted and nurtured many flowers throughout her lifetime which is felt in our community and in the hearts of her friends and family.
Patty is survived by her husband, Ed; two daughters and their spouses, Mary Catherine Morrissey Kitt and her husband Josh of Arvada, Colorado, and Jeanne Marie Morrissey Kirimca and her husband Nedim of Arlington, Virginia; two grandchildren, Noah Kirimca and David Kirimca; one brother, Steve Peipert of Carpenter, Illinois and her sister-in-law, Judy Peipert; her brother-in-law, Rich Allen, an uncle and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Cathy Allen.
Visitation will be held 4PM – 7PM, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Masks and social distancing requested.
Memorial Mass will be held 11AM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski and Deacon Bill will serve as Celebrants.
Interment will follow at St Patrick’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St Ambrose Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.