Patricia Cosby

Patricia D. Cosby, 65, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on July 9, 1956, in Alton, Illinois. She was the daughter of Dawayne and Willie (Hill) Shaw. She married Fred Cosby on February 1. 1985 in St. Louis, MO, and they just celebrated their 37th Wedding anniversary.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Tina Bricker of Pearl, Richard (Lisa) Bricker of Cottage Hills, Misty (Curtis) Steward of Wood River, Robert Bricker of Wood River, and Amie Bricker (Aaron Rogers) of Cottage Hills; siblings, Linda (Dale) Walker of Cottage Hills, and Brad Shaw of Hillview, IL; mother in law, Darla Cosby of St. James, MO; sisters in law, Mary and Tabitha; brothers in law Mike, Dennis, David, and Willie; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
Patricia is preceded in death by her mother and step-father Willie and Leo Vatole; father Dawayne Shaw, her first husband Richard Bricker; sisters Sandra Hammock and Donna Webb; brother David Vatole; father in law Alfred Cosby; and granddaughters Leslie and Krysta Bricker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 17, 2022 from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Terry McKenzie officiating.
Burial will follow at Bethalto United Methodist.
Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center.
