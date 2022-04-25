Patricia Ann Weissenfluh, 64, died at 8:18 a.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Care Center. Born June 11, 1957 in Alton, she was the daughter of Donald Woods and Charlotte (Williams) Woods Fessler. She married Ricky E. Weissenfluh on August 14, 1976 in Alton. He preceded her in death on January 4, 1980. Mrs. Weissenfluh retired as a secretary for Millers Mutual Insurance. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch and embroidering. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Kane Weissenfluh and his wife Jamie Weissenfluh of Gillespie, five grandchildren, Elijah Weissenfluh of Wood River, Dominick, Marissa, Rebekka and Maddix Weissenfluh all of Gillespie, and a great grandchild, Isabella Rose Weissenfluh. Also surviving are four sisters, Linda Surratt of Jerseyville, Melissa Story of Jerseyville, Denise Looney of Elsah, and Michelle Woods of Missouri. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
