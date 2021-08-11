Patricia Ann Aldrich, 86, passed away at 2:13 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.
Born Apr. 6, 1935 in Centreville, IL, she was a daughter of Martin Rick, Sr. and Mabel (Traiter) Rick.
She married Jimmie Lee Aldrich, Sr. on Feb. 19, 1955 in Centreville. He preceded her in death on Apr. 8, 2011.
Patricia was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and the former St. Kevin’s Catholic Church. She especially enjoyed her work with her husband. They co-owned and operated Reliable Stereo & Video in Alton for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Pam St. John of Alton; two sons, Jim Aldrich, Jr. and his fiancée Fran of Godfrey and Ronnie (Tammy) Aldrich of Katy, TX; 5 grandchildren, Amy (Dave) Zinkhon, Jason St. John, Katie and Kasie Aldrich, and Chad (April) Aldrich; 6 great grandchildren, Grace and Elizabeth Zinkhon and Lucas, Danielle, Patrick, and Dayton St. John; a granddaughter-in-law, Amy St. John; and a sister, Normie (Lawrence) Havel of Fairview Heights.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Eric St. John; two sisters, Dorothy Mueller and Linda Golightly; and three brothers, Frank Rick, Martin “Sonny” Rick, Jr., and Lester “Lee” Rick.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Paynic Home for Funerals. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, with Father Donald Wolford as Celebrant.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
