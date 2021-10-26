Patricia A. Woodard, age 76, of Alton, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at River Crossing in Alton.
She was born January 24, 1945, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of AJ and Helen (Byrd) Woodard.
Patricia worked as a custodian in the Alton Public School District and also as a cosmetologist. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her good friends, Anthony Fane and Amanda Wade; three grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Howard and Barbara Jean Vaughn; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a son Patrick H. Woodard Sr. who passed October 7, 2015.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 11:00 am until Noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton will oversee arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com