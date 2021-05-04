Patricia A. Rigsbey, 71, of South Roxana, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
She was born on June 8, 1949 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Burnell and Helen (Varkarish) Watson, she survives in Indiana.
Patricia loved animals and her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Along with her mother, Helen, she is survived by her son, Brian Spann of South Roxana; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Spann and fiancé Justin Roberts; two grandchildren, Carson and Cailyn; a sister, Carolyn (Helmut) Kniefely of NC; two brothers, Alan (Linda) Watson of East Alton, and Phillip (Jan) Watson of Wheatland, IN; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 4:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKenzie will officiate. Private graveside service will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to The Humane Society.
