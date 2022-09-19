Patricia A. "Pat", "Patsy" Timar, 76. passed away 3:25 pm, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born February 13. 1946 in Alton, she was the daughter of Pete and Mary (Binicki) Fuderick.
On March 8, 1969 in Wood River, she married Louis "Louie" Timar. He survives.
Surviving also are sisters, Marilyn Romani of Wood River, Jeanee Krpan of Bethalto; brother-in-law, George Skundrich; sister-in-law, Barbara (Paul) Lanzerotte; niece, Leighanne (Bill) Reedy; nephew, Steve (Carla) Sitze; great niece, Jeri (John) Woelfel; great great niece, Winnie Woelfel; great great nephew, Jonny Woelfel; great nephew, Stephen Sitze, Jr.; and her beloved fur baby, "Sophie".
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Josephine "Beba" Skundrich.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am, Thursday, September 22 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or "Memory Stones".
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.