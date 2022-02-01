Pastor Roosevelt Reed was born in Leland, Mississippi on March 17, 1939 to the union of Lady Florida (Dixon) and Pastor Reuben Reed. He attended Mason Temple COGIC under the leadership of his father and was reared in the fear and admonition of the Lord. He attended and graduated from Danville High School and obtained his maintenance certification from Lewis and Clark Community College. At the tender age of 20, Pastor Reed made a decision to live for the Lord Jesus Christ. He began witnessing to the lost and they were saved, and praying for the sick and they were healed. During the Holy Convocation Pastor Reed met the love of his life, Rose M. VanZandt. On the snowiest day in December he married her. Pastor Roosevelt and Rose Reed were united in Holy matrimony on December 30, 1967. They were married for 54 years. To their union were born a son, Andre' Reed and daughter, Adrienne Reed.
Pastor Reed was blessed with two grandchildren, Breyon (Remani) and Crystal and two great grandchildren, Zion and Zamar. For several years he worked for General Motors and retired from the Alton Housing Authority. In 1983 Pastor Reed decided to carry on his father's legacy and accepted the call as the Pastor of Oakwood Church of God in Christ in Alton, IL.
The congregation soon outgrew the church on Oakwood Avenue so Pastor Reed moved the ministry to 4712 N. Alby Road in Godfrey IL. Not only did the ministry grow but another church, Prayer Wheel (Royal Lakes, IL) was added to his flock in 2012. He was a faithful Shepherd to both churches for a total of 38 years.
On January 27, 2022 Pastor Reed left this Earth to dwell eternally with the Lord. He was 82 years old. Pastor Reed was loved by many, but God loved him most and called him home. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, two brothers in love, two sisters in love and a son in love. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, twelve siblings, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a special daughter Deborah Holmes a host of nieces and nephews and most importantly his flock, the Oakwood Love Family and Prayer Wheel.
Visitation Friday February 11, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home 1695 Oakwood Ave. Alton, IL 62002. Visitation to continue Saturday February 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM at Oakwood C.O.G.I.C 4712 N. Alby Street Godfrey, IL 62035