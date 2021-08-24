Parris Mitchell Weber, known as “Parry” or “Doc” to many, went to be with the Lord at 4:10pm on August 18, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his wife and three sons. Parry was born on September 16, 1948 to Paul and Leola (Evans) Weber of Carpenter, Illinois, where Parry spent his childhood on the family farm. Following graduation from Edwardsville High School in 1966, he was enlisted in the Navy, where he retired after 24 years service. During his time in the Navy, he spent one year serving in the Vietnam War as a hospital corpsman for the 1st Marine Division Infantry Unit. After his time as an active Navy corpsman for 3 years, Parry became a Navy Reservist and continued working in the medical field. He spent over 45 years working as an Operating Room Technician in numerous hospitals, with most of his career spent between Alton Memorial Hospital and Barnes Jewish Hospital. Parry was proud of his career, took pride in working with doctors and upcoming residents, and went to work every day with a smile.
Outside of his career, Parry spent time hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Parry was also involved in his church, Grace Church—East Campus in Granite City, Illinois. Parry never knew a stranger and was known for his thoughtfulness and giving nature.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jeanne (Wagner) Weber, his sons Patrick (Charlotte) Weber, Colton (Kaylee) Weber, and Zachary Weber, and his daughter Megan (Zach) Webb. He is also survived by his siblings, Christine (Gary) Head, Douglas (Sherry) Weber, and Jeffry Weber. Parry was most proud to be a grandpa or “paw” to his six grandchildren; Grace, Taylar, Ayden, Rory, Benjamin, and Cora, who all survive as well. Parry was also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his baby sister.
Cremation rites will be accorded prior to the services. Visitation will be on September 11th, 2021 from 11am-1pm at Grace Church-East Campus, 4701 Rt. 111, Granite City, Illinois with a memorial service to follow with Pastor Steve McKinney officiating. A private burial service with military honors will occur at a later date in Carpenter, Illinois. Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made in honor of Parry to The Fallen Outdoors, an organization that takes veterans on guided hunting and fishing trips.