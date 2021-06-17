Pamela “Pam” S. Underwood, 69 of Godfrey died unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday, June 15, 2020, at 10:16 p.m. She was born on March 30, 1952, at Norfolk, Virginia to the late Claude E. and Wyvonna “Bonnie” J. (White) Wilson.
Pam was an exceptional nurse for over 40 years, retiring from Rosewood Care Center in 2018. Besides being an avid animal lover, she loved spending quality time with her many friends and her grandchildren.
She married Dennis A. Underwood on May 26, 1979, in Tazewell County, Illinois. Mr. Underwood died December 29, 2011.
Survivors include 2 sons and their wives which includes 4 grandchildren; Jeffery and Courtney Underwood and their children; Paisley and Paxton, Jason and Bobbie Tetidrick and their children; Ryan and Tyler, 2 brothers; Eric and Elizabeth Wilson of Washington, Illinois, Scott Wilson and his significant other Kristi Bearden.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Michael Rayson will be officiating.
Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to 5 A’s Humane Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com