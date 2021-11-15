Pamela K. Ready, 74, died at 2:11 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home in Alton. Born February 19, 1947 in Alton, she was the daughter of Fred and Mary Alice (Holder) Jones. She attended Westminster Presbyterian Church. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Jennifer Ready of Shipman, six grandchildren, Bryan J. Ready, Carrie Ready (fiancé, Kaden), Caleb Ready, Matthew Ready, Kaylee Ready, and Rebekah Ready. Also surviving is a brother, Thomas Jones (Reidun) of Columbia, IL, and a sister-in-law, Judy Jones. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Jones. Private graveside services will be held at Poor Cemetery in Calhoun County. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, North Alton Southern Baptist Church, or the Crazy Horse Memorial in Custer, SD. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Pamela K. Ready please visit our Sympathy Store.