Otis Dale Shoemaker, age 69, of Belleville, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born September 5, 1952, in Louisiana, MO, the son of Billy and Patsy (Blackwell) Shoemaker.
Otis was the owner and operator of 1st Pawn and Loan in Alton. He loved race cars, especially stock car racing. Otis was a shooting enthusiast.
He is survived by his significant other, Patricia Miller; two children and their spouses, Blake and Danielle Shoemaker of Bethalto, and Kent Miller; his siblings and their spouses, Gail and Ron Fowler, and Gary Shoemaker; three grandchildren, Holden Shoemaker, Lauren Miller, and Ashley and Hayden Grande; two great-grandchildren, Bella Grande and Weston Grande; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Connie Lee.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
A committal service will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 am at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with Pastor Walter McCaslin officiating.
